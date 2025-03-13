Watch live: Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker presents her 2026 budget

Mayor Cherelle Parker is introducing her 2026 budget for the city of Philadelphia in a City Council session Thursday.

This is the mayor's second budget and will set the city's priorities for the 2026 fiscal year, which begins in July 2025. Parker will speak in a session of City Council that begins at 10 a.m. – she is set to take the mic around 11 a.m.

You can watch Mayor Parker's budget address live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Parker has previously highlighted her priorities, including plans like "Mission 30,000," to build, restore or rehabilitate 30,000 units of housing across the city.

She also pledged to look at tax reform and planning for the massive celebrations underway in 2026 as the United States turns 250 years old.

After Thursday's address, City Council will hold hearings with Parker's leadership team to learn more about what's in the budget.

There will also be a series of town hall meetings with the public to hear residents' priorities for the budget.

This is a developing story and will be updated.