Mayor Cherelle Parker says housing plan for Philadelphia will be priority for her administration in year 2

Mayor Cherelle Parker is a little more than a month into her second year leading Philadelphia. And on Wednesday, the city's 100th mayor laid out some of her priorities for 2025 during the Chamber of Commerce's Mayoral Luncheon.

Parker opened by laying out her administration's accomplishments in year one, pointing to falling homicide and shooting numbers, citywide cleaning programs, among other items.

In terms of her plans for year two, Parker started with a push for an ambitious housing plan she's dubbed "Mission 30,000."

"Ensuring Philadelphians at all income levels, renters and homeowners, have a safe, secure and affordable place to live is important to the stability of our neighborhoods and is essential for economic opportunity and wealth-building," Parker said.

The plan calls for the city to build, restore or rehabilitate 30,000 units of housing across Philadelphia during Parker's tenure in office. On Wednesday, the mayor said that next week she'll sign an executive order bringing government, nonprofit and private sector groups into an advisory board.

Parker also promised money coming for the plan.

"My announcement of a significant city financial commitment focused on the production of new housing and preservation and restoration of existing housing, and my transmission of a package of legislation to City Council focused on easing the production of new housing and increasing density," Parker said.

Parker said she will also look to tax reform in year two. She said the city is looking at ways to make Philadelphia "more economically competitive" and is anticipating recommendations soon from the Tax Reform Commission.

Parker said she will address tax reform further during her budget address to City Council in March.

Parker also touched on the continued planning for 2026 festivities and the nation's semi-quincentennial. She said the city will make sure to have resources from the city, state and federal level, and promised a "robust marketing campaign" before the year-long celebration.

"We want the country and the world to come to Philadelphia," Parker said.

The mayor also weighed in on what has become a hotly debated topic over the last several months – the future of Market East.

The corridor, lined with a number of shuttered businesses and about to lose Macy's, was thrown into further disarray last month when the 76ers abandoned plans for a Market East arena after reaching a deal with Comcast to build a new stadium in South Philly.

Parker applauded the deal between Comcast and the Sixers as a "win-win-win-win," while also promising to revitalize the city's first business corridor. On Wednesday, though, she was short on details.

"We are not going to try to rush. We are going to make sure that you are going to see something established very soon in terms of an organizational structure. We're gonna make sure all our stakeholders are at the table," Parker said. "This is a good time. I'm feeling good energy out there. We're gonna get all of the ideas together. And we're gonna figure out a way to move forward."

Lastly, Parker said she plans to continue efforts to address mental health and substance abuse disorders, particularly in Kensington. The mayor highlighted the newly-opened Riverview Wellness Center and Kensington Wellness Court.

"A Wellness Ecosystem that gives people a place to go to be treated for substance abuse, mental and behavioral health, and homelessness, and a judicial system that handles individuals with empathy. We are changing how the city of Philadelphia treats these seemingly intractable problems," Parker said.