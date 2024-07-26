Philadelphia Mayor's Office shuts down claims that it cut funds from Vision Zero

Cyclists in Philadelphia call for more safety measures on streets after doctor killed while biking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The calls to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians continue to grow louder after recent crashes in the city. Now advocates are calling on Mayor Cherelle Parker to do more to improve safety but they're concerned.

Advocates say the mayor cut funds from the budget for Vision Zero, which is the city's plan to reduce traffic deaths and injuries.

However, the city told CBS News Philadelphia that is not true.

According to a spokesperson for the Mayor's Office, the city redirected money from Vision Zero to the streets department for what they call the "Speed Cushion & Traffic Calming Program."

"The Parker administration strongly supports Vision Zero," a statement from the Mayor's Office reads in part.

Chris Gale, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said the city is spending less on Vision Zero and wants more money dedicated to the plan.

He said advocates want to see, among other safety improvements, more protected bike lanes, like, the one on JFK Boulevard.

Gale believes advocates and Parker want the same thing, which is safer streets. He said he's looking forward to working with her on the issue.

"We want the full funding for Vision Zero," Gale said. "We want to make sure our colleagues at City Hall are looking at permanent traffic solutions. Whether that means speed tables, whether that means permanent bollards and cement pills that will not bend when someone hits them."

The recent traffic crash that claimed the life of CHOP doctor Barbara Friedes was a painful reminder for the D'Adamo family.

"When I heard about a 30-year-old doctor, my son was an attorney [at] 37, I got sick," said Paula D'Adamo.

A reminder of the grief they felt and continue to feel after their son Mario D'Adamo III was struck and killed while riding his bike in FDR Park last year.

"It's unbelievable," said Paula D'Adamo. "It's just an unimaginable feeling that we go through."

The D'Adamo family said both deaths could have easily been prevented. They believe there's a culture of reckless driving in the city that needs to be addressed.

"I was not shocked when I heard about the crash," said Mario's father, Mario D'Adamo. "It happens almost every day."

A portion of the city's response to criticisms about the budget and funding for Vision Zero reads in part: