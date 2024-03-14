Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker presents her 2025 budget to City Council today

By Joe Brandt, Dan Snyder

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What are Cherelle Parker's goals for Philadelphia in the next year? What's her five-year plan? We already know her oft-said campaign goal to make Philly the "safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation."

More will be made clear Thursday when Parker presents her first budget to City Council.

Parker is speaking in council chambers at City Hall at 10 a.m. and you can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

When did Cherelle Parker become mayor of Philadelphia?

Cherelle Parker was inaugurated on Jan. 2, 2024, at The Met Philadelphia, taking the oath of office from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge.

In her inaugural address, Parker laid out the challenges the city faces including a quarter of residents living in poverty, too many incidents of gun violence and illegal guns on the streets, and quality of life issues like blight, illegal dumping and nuisance noise.

She's also stated her goals to increase the number of Philadelphia police officers on the streets, Clean and Green Initiatives to address the neighborhood quality of life issues and promised to preserve and build more affordable housing units.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 9:07 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

