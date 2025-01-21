Watch live: Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to sign executive order revealing "wellness court" in Kensington

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will sign an executive order on Tuesday to unveil a new wellness court and wellness support in Kensington.

Parker will be joined by chief public safety director Adam Geer, other city officials, and community partners around 11 a.m. The press conference will be streamed in the video player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

The mayor and city officials will discuss the Kensington Neighborhood Wellness Court and Wellness Support Center.

A city spokesperson said the wellness court will be located inside the 24th and 25th police district station house at 3901 Whitaker Ave.

Philadelphia opened the Riverview Wellness Center next to the city's jail complex in Holmesburg earlier this month.

City officials said the Riverview Wellness Center is a treatment and recovery facility. Some of its buildings will be remodeled to accommodate people in long-term recovery.

Parker called the wellness center part of the city's wellness ecosystem.

Managing director Adam Thiel said the Riverview Wellness Center will help fill a gap in the city. Philadelphia has access to 1,400 mental health treatment beds and between 1,600 and 1,700 substance abuse treatment beds, but only about 500 recovery beds. According to officials, the remodeling of the Riverview Wellness Center will add 340 new beds.

Brian Parkhill with Parkhill Recovery Solutions says one of the biggest challenges is keeping people in recovery and that he sees a great need for a facility like the Riverview Wellness Center.

"We have such a big situation, but in the daytime, there was weeks where just Dan and I sent 50-60 people to treatment," Parkhill said. "And that's really killer numbers. … If we get the opportunity to have that up and running, it will be nice."

This is a developing story and will be updated.