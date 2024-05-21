Everything Philadelphia is planning for America's 250th birthday in 2026 | Full press conference TED talks about democracy, celebrations of the Navy and Marine Corps, an exhibit about the impact of the Declaration of Independence and much more are planned in Philadelphia as the city prepares to host many globally significant events in 2026 - which will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration. Leaders including Gov. Josh Shapiro, Visit Philadelphia President and CEO Angela Val and Michael Newmuis, the city's director of 2026 planning, spoke along with many others about the planned events leading up to 2026.