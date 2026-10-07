Olney "house of horrors" case may be unlike anything Philadelphia has ever seen, ex-NYPD sergeant says

This week, investigators removed household items, boxes and other evidence from the former home of suspected serial killer "R.C." Horsch in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.

The hunt for forensic evidence

On day 3 of the latest phase of the Olney "house of horrors" investigation, FBI agents and Philadelphia police continue to dismantle part of the home at 417 West Chew Ave.

Sources told CBS News Philadelphia investigators are searching for DNA and physical evidence that would place at least five women inside the three-story home. All five women are believed to be dead, based on what investigators have seen among the 1 million-plus videos and images recovered from inside.

Still, police have not recovered any human remains.

On Tuesday, forensic teams entered the home's basement and began dismantling a laboratory. A source close to the investigation told CBS News Philadelphia that the basement was broken into a number of rooms and resembled an old high school science lab.

A 55-gallon drum was removed from the basement months ago, shortly after the investigation began, along with a couple dozen containers that police said were filled with an oily, sludge-like material. More than 100 search warrants on the case remain sealed.

An unprecedented case

Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant, said the case hinges on Horsch's son, Eugene, and said Philadelphia could be facing something it has never seen before.

Eugene Horsch was arrested in June for possessing a fake federal ID, drugs and guns. A woman who was with him told authorities that "bad things happened to people in Horsch's basement."

That has since triggered an investigation that has overwhelmed the neighborhood.

"The public may not understand the enormity of this," Giacalone said. "I think the cops do and the FBI certainly does. This could potentially be something Philadelphia or the country hasn't seen yet."

What's next in the investigation

The investigation will go floor by floor, looking for any traces of blood, tissue, hair or fibers. If anything is found, it will be taken out to analyze, whether it's furniture, flooring or drywall.

Next week, heavy equipment will be brought in to excavate the property.

No human remains have been found at the house, but detectives have looked for evidence of wet cremation, which is when a mix of chemicals is used to break down human remains, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case told CBS News Philadelphia. Chemicals and pipes have been removed from the property during the investigation.