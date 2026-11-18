President Trump and his Chinese and Russian counterparts are in China for a summit and a set of rare face-to-face talks between the leaders of three of the world's most powerful countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, and called on member countries to "look out for each other" and "expand our shared interests," including on trade and economic growth. Mr. Trump could speak later on in the session.

Mr. Trump and Xi are then scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. president has said he's planning to discuss denuclearization with the leaders of China and Russia — which, along with the United States, make up the world's three largest holders of nuclear weapons. But a range of other global challenges and points of tension are lingering in the background.

The summit is taking place in the capital of the Chinese tech industry, a sector that has drawn intense scrutiny in recent weeks amid worries that advanced U.S. computer chips are surreptitiously reaching China. The scandal was sparked by allegations that now-former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a businesswoman and suspected Chinese intelligence asset, Alice Huang, whose company is accused of diverting Nvidia's coveted AI chips to China. Beijing has dismissed claims that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy as "groundless speculation" and "nothing more than an attempt to smear China."

Mr. Trump — an ally of Jensen Huang's — told reporters he may bring up the businesswoman during his meetings in China, though he said, "I don't know that she is a spy." Her firm, Megaspeed, is under Justice Department investigation. It has denied wrongdoing.

Shortly after the concerns about Jensen Huang surfaced, the Trump administration issued a new rule aimed at curbing China and other countries' ability to remotely access advanced AI chips. China and the U.S. have also discussed broader AI policy issues in recent months, including setting up a communication channel to share information when AI systems go haywire.

President Trump walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Ng Han Guan

Mr. Trump has said he also expects to talk about Iran. China has historically been among the largest customers of Iranian oil, and Russia has maintained ties with Iran.

The White House previously said the war in Ukraine would not be a topic of discussion since no Ukrainian representatives will be present. But on Monday, Mr. Trump said he expects the issue to come up, calling it "my favorite subject."

Asked if he plans to bring up Taiwan with Xi, Mr. Trump said, "I'm sure he'll raise it." During the U.S. president's last visit to China in the spring, Xi reportedly delivered a stern warning about the island, which he has long vowed to reintegrate with mainland China, floating potential "clashes and even conflicts" if the issue isn't "handled properly."

Chinese and American envoys may also discuss trade, as a truce in the two countries' tit-for-tat 2025 tariff war is set to expire on Jan. 10 of next year.

And Mr. Trump is expected to press Xi to release two detained Americans, CBS News has reported. China has resisted repeated U.S. calls for their release.