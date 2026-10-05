Investigators return to Horsch home in Philadelphia, searching for evidence of missing women feared dead

FBI investigators have returned to the "house of horrors" in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood linked to at least five missing women who are feared dead.

Forensic investigators were on the scene at the Horsch home at 417 West Chew Ave. on Monday. An inflatable tent was set up in front of the home, and the 400 block was closed, as were other surrounding blocks.

Last week, law enforcement photographed the home from top to bottom, and forensic processing is set to begin today. Sources say police are looking at everything in the home, including the flooring, drywall and plaster. Investigators will be removing pieces of the home's interior, guided by what they have seen since reviewing 1 million-plus videos and images recovered from inside.

The home is where the late Raymond "R.C." Horsch and his son Eugene lived, and where police are searching for evidence that may show the missing women were killed inside the home by Raymond Horsch.

Raymond Horsch, who died in 2025, created dark pornographic films and wrote books where he referred to himself as a serial killer. He also referred to himself as "a perverted serial killer" in a 2013 podcast interview where he discussed his involvement in adult films.

He is seen in several videos committing acts of violence toward women, including a video reviewed by police that showed him strangling a woman with a zip tie, which sources say would implicate him in murder.

Investigators have reviewed over 1 million video files, and now police are trying to determine which depicted simulated violence and which may have captured real criminal activity.

FBI and Philadelphia police investigators congregate next to an inflatable tent outside the Chew Avenue "house of horrors" on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The investigation will go floor by floor, looking for any traces of blood, tissue, hair or fibers. If anything is found, it will be taken out to analyze, whether it's furniture, flooring or drywall.

Next week, heavy equipment will be brought out to excavate the property.

No human remains have been found at the house, but detectives have looked for evidence of wet cremation, which is when a mix of chemicals is used to break down human remains, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case told CBS News Philadelphia. Chemicals and pipes have been removed from the property during the investigation.

Eugene Horsch's attorney has declined to comment but did tell CBS News Philadelphia he's upset the house will, in his words, be destroyed due to the police activity.

Neighbors say when the investigation is done, they want the house demolished.

"Knock it down, knock it out," an unidentified neighbor said. "I think that's going to need [to be] knocked down because there was too much going on."

Eugene Horsch remains in custody on drug and gun charges after a June traffic stop that kicked off this investigation.