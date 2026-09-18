Olney "house of horrors" was a "preying ground" for Raymond "R.C." Horsch in Philadelphia, psychologist says

Raymond "R.C." Horsch, who lived at the so-called "house of horrors" in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood until he died in 2025, was as intelligent as he was a monster and preyed on vulnerable women, many of whom struggled with addiction, law enforcement sources said.

Dr. Geri-Lynn Utter, a licensed clinical psychologist who grew up in Kensington, said her review of the case reveals Horsch was a predator with a pattern of sadistic sexual behavior and violence.

"He is an individual that has a history of anger, a seething anger that brews in the background all the time," Utter said. "He is also someone who likes to be in control."

On Wednesday, Philadelphia police announced that seven women in total have been linked to the home Horsch lived in at 417 West Chew Avenue.

Five of them, including Gabrielle Amarando, are feared dead based on video evidence reviewed by police. In one video, police allege Horsch strangled a woman with a zip tie.

A photo of Amarando now lies on the top step at 417 West Chew Avenue with a message: "Gabby, your family loves you so much. We are always here for you."

Outside the Olney home, the mood was filled with sadness and distress.

A photo of Gabrielle Amarando, one of the seven women linked to the Olney home at the center of a massive investigation. CBS News Philadelphia

Diane Maddox brought the flowers meant for her own mother's grave and placed them instead beneath crime scene tape at the Olney home.

"Just my heart goes out to their family, and God bless them," Maddox said. "May they rest in peace. May all those girls rest in peace."

The arrest of Eugene Horsch, R.C.'s son, in June on weapons and drug offenses blew the lid off what investigators said was kept hidden in the basement on Chew Avenue. Investigators found a laboratory with volatile chemicals and containers of oily substances.

Court documents said police were seeking evidence the elder Horsch had chemically destroyed human remains.

Utter said it appears Horsch went undetected for a long time.

"Unfortunately, this is a preying ground for people who are sociopaths, generally speaking, and want to hurt women," Utter said.

It's unclear when Philadelphia police will provide another update. An attorney for Eugene Horsch has declined to comment.