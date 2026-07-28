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Detectives looked for evidence of wet cremation at house in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, sources say

By
Joe Holden
Joe Holden
Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.
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Joe Holden

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Detectives obtained an additional search warrant last week in connection with the ongoing investigation into a home in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Investigators working at the house on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue were looking for evidence of wet cremation, which is when a mix of chemicals is used to break down human remains, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case told CBS News Philadelphia.

Crews last week excavated part of the property and removed some sewer lines.

Sources say no human remains have been located.

Eugene Horsch, the homeowner, was arrested for weapons and drug offenses in June. He was allegedly found in possession of fake DEA and FBI badges. Police said at the time that they found a complex setup in the home's basement of water lines leading to a 55-gallon drum.

The home is also the last known location of Amy McHale, who disappeared in 2016. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment on this report.

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