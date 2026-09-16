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Watch live: Philadelphia police to discuss new evidence in investigation into Raymond and Eugene Horsch home

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Joe Holden
Joe Holden
Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.
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Joe Holden,
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.
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Brandon Goldner,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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Philadelphia police will provide an update Wednesday on the ongoing investigation into the home owned by Eugene Horsch on the 400 block of Chew Avenue.

The home — where Horsch's father, Raymond Charles Horsch, also lived until his death in 2025 — has been the subject of a massive investigation. Officials say there's evidence that at least two missing women have died. 

On Tuesday, police sources confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that a fifth missing woman, Nicole Fusaro, is now tied to the investigation. Multiple sources close to the investigation confirmed that video recovered from the home shows Raymond Horsch strangling Fusaro on a bed. 

Police will provide an update on their investigation at 3 p.m. You can watch it streaming live on CBS News Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, police sources said more than 100 FBI agents and analysts from across the country are helping sift through more than 1 million pieces of video and photographic evidence, including images, videos and pages of writing.

Last month, police said during a news conference that investigators found "graphic and dark" evidence at the home, including that at least two missing women — Maribel Fresses and Gabrielle Amarando — have died. Fresses was last seen in February 2018, and Amarando has been missing since September 2012.

However, the women's bodies have yet to be located. Without any bodies, the medical examiner cannot issue a death certificate or determine the cause of death.

Police also previously searched pipes at the home for DNA and found a stockpile of chemicals.

Eugene Horsch has been behind bars since his arrest in June. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to his attorney multiple times and has not heard back.   

Tom Ignudo contributed to this report.

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