Police excavate pipes around house in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood as investigation continues

Police are back at a house in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood that remains at the center of a lengthy investigation.

Last month, Eugene Horsch, who lived at the home, was arrested in Old City.

During a search of his home on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue, investigators found a stockpile of chemicals, drugs and a 55-gallon drum connected to piping in the home.

Police sources have confirmed that detectives and the water department are excavating pipes outside of the house. Much of the area was tented and tarped off.

Investigators pulled a pipe from the ground Wednesday morning and placed it in a bin. Officials have also pulled a few bags out of the hole they dug, but the contents are unclear.

CBS News Philadelphia

Horsch was arrested June 19 near Independence Mall carrying guns with what police described as "obliterated" serial numbers. He also allegedly had a fake law enforcement document, and a woman with him at the time was reportedly carrying the ID of a woman who was reported missing three years ago. But it was the search of the home that led investigators to deeper questions, especially those chemicals and the drum that appeared to be hooked up to pipes in the house.

Horsch was indicted earlier this month on federal charges related to illegal gun possession and fraudulent DEA and FBI identification documents.

The uncertainty has some people in the neighborhood on edge.

"I'm calling it a house of horrors myself. House of horrors part 2 or 3. It's terrible. You never know who you're living next to," said Joel Wells, who lives nearby.

"I got grandkids that live around here. I live around here," neighbor Ivy Lee said. "I walk around here every day. I would never know that I'm walking past something that's dangerous."

The home is also the last known location of Amy McHale, a woman last seen in June 2016. Investigators searched the home last month for human remains but said they didn't locate any.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police for more information on Wednesday's search and is waiting to hear back.