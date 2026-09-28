Next phase of investigation at Horsch home in Philadelphia to involve heavy construction equipment, sources say

The investigation into the Horsch home or so-called "house of horrors" in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood is expected to ramp up over the coming weeks, police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

The home on Chew Avenue, which has been called a "preying ground" for vulnerable women, is linked to at least seven missing persons cases, including five women who are feared dead.

Investigators have identified 58 women seen in videos recovered from the home, police said earlier this month.

The home is owned by Eugene Horsch, and his late father, Raymond "R.C." Horsch, lived in the home before his death last year.

On Monday, we saw members of the FBI arrive at the home to continue investigating. Over the next few weeks, the investigation will expand and include heavy construction equipment, street closures and parking restrictions for some residents, police sources say.

A spokesperson for City Councilmember Anthony Phillips said the 400 block of Chew Avenue will be closed to traffic at Lawrence Street on Monday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There won't be parking restrictions during this first round of closures.

Then, from Oct. 5 through Oct. 16, residents will need to move their parked cars between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a further phase of the investigation.

What led investigators to the Olney "house of horrors"

The investigation was fueled by a traffic stop that resulted in Eugene Horsch's arrest on gun and drug charges in June. In that stop, which occurred near the federal courthouse at 6th and Market streets, Horsch was found with guns and drugs as well as fake DEA credentials.

An unidentified woman who was with Horsch also gave investigators an ID with the name Blair Tonzelli, a woman who had been reported missing in 2023.

Soon after, federal law enforcement obtained several search warrants for the home. The nameless woman told investigators she was scared to enter the home's basement "because of things he did down there," sources said. She did not specify who "he" was.

Philadelphia police previously said an elaborate laboratory with corrosive and toxic chemicals was located in that basement.

In some of his own writings, R.C. Horsch talked about a process made to sound routine of dissolving human remains, known as alkaline hydrolysis.

Who are the missing women linked to the Olney home?

Police and sources have named five women who were previously reported missing and may have been connected to the Horsch home. Seven missing women in total have been linked to the house.

Three women are believed to be dead, Gabrielle Amarando, Maribel Fresses and Nicole Fusaro.

Two more women with connections to the house — Blair Tonzelli and Raymond Horsch's ex-wife Amy McHale — are still considered missing.