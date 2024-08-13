NYC's Broadway Week returns. How to get 2-for-1 tickets to "Stereophonic," "Hell's Kitchen" and more.

2-for-1 tickets on sale for NYC's Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets on sale for NYC's Broadway Week 00:32

NEW YORK – New York City's Broadway Week returns this September, offering two-for-one tickets to some of the hottest shows.

Broadway Week runs Sept. 3-15. Discounted tickets went on sale Tuesday.

Among the participating shows this year are: "Stereophonic," which won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Play; long-running hits like "Hadestown," "Hamilton," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "Wicked," and the new revival of "Once Upon a Mattress" starring Sutton Foster and Michael Urie.

What Broadway shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets in September?

Twenty-three shows are offering two-for-one tickets for Broadway Week:

A limited number of discounted tickets are available for certain performances of each show, and not all seats are eligible.

How do you get tickets for Broadway Week?

Tickets can be purchased through the NYC Tourism website using the code BWYWKF24.

When is the next Broadway Week?

This will be the final Broadway Week of the year, but Off-Broadway Week will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. Discounted tickets to participating shows will be released on Sept. 17.

Theater fans can expect tickets for the next Broadway Week to go on sale in January or February.