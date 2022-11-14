"The Lion King" celebrates 25 years on Broadway

NEW YORK -- The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "The Lion King" marked a milestone Sunday night.

Stars hit the red carpet for the show's 25th anniversary celebration.

Based on the animated Disney movie, "The Lion King" opened in 1997 at the New Amsterdam Theatre before moving to the Minskoff Theatre in 2006.

Actress Lindiwe Dlamini was in the cast on opening night 25 years ago and is still performing in the show's ensemble today.

"People get excited when they come here, and when they leave the show, they go and bring more people to come back. There are people who have seen the show so many times already," she said.

Over the past 25 years, "The Lion King" has raised over $10 million for the nonprofit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.