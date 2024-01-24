"The Notebook: The Musical" coming soon to Broadway

"The Notebook: The Musical" to begin Broadway previews

NEW YORK - It has been a literary bestseller, a tearjerker of a movie, and now it's a big Broadway musical.

"The Notebook: The Musical" arrives on Broadway promising a rich and heart-wrenching experience.

"It's about love. It's about love, about finding and losing," actor Maryann Plunkett said. "It's emotional. It's life."

"Frustration and angst and separation," actor Dorian Harewood said. "But it's about commitment and perseverance."

The best-selling book by Nicholas Sparks has already been adapted into a hit Hollywood movie.

The music and lyrics are by Ingrid Michaelson, the Staten Island native who's had hit after hit on the pop charts.

"There's something so cathartic to be in a room full of strangers and just feeling the feeling, this very universal sorrow," Michaelson said. "You mix romance, romance and loss, and you get 'The Notebook."

Six actors play Allie and Noah as "young," "middle" and "older."

"It's the various types of love and loss that you can experience all within one relationship," actor John Cardoza said.

"They make choices that lead them far from each other, and yet and yet in the end they come back together," actor Jordan Tyson said.

"You're seeing the humanity of two people who are orbiting each other and the way they are affecting each other," actor Ryan Vasquez said.

"There are times when we're all on stage together at the same time," actor Joy Woods said.

"You got three actors playing one person, and it's been a challenge to figure out how we can see, you know, how you essentially remain the same human being throughout your life but yet you change, and both things are true," Bekah Brunstetter, who wrote the musical's book, said.

"We did spend a lot of time focusing on every element to ensure we were telling the most cohesive story, as we look at these Noahs and Allies through the three different periods of their lives," co-director Schele Williams said.

"The beating heart of the piece is the music, and it's extraordinarily satisfying," co-director Michael Greif said.

Broadway previews begin February 10th at the Schoenfeld theatre.