"Wicked" celebrates 20th anniversary on Broadway with star-studded performance

NEW YORK -- Broadway is green with envy in celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Wicked."

Alumni of the long-running show are returning to the Gershwin Theater, in the audience and on stage, for a star-studded performance Monday night.

Theater columnist Howard Sherman of "The Stage" checked out "Wicked" artifacts at the Civilian Hotel's blue room and spoke with us about the show's long-lasting appeal.

"There's no question that the fundamental appeal of 'Wicked' comes from the central story of these two women bonding and finding themselves and their own power," said Sherman. "Who feels like an outsider, anyone who feels different, anyone who's been bullied can find something in 'Wicked.' ... It's even a story about the dangers of having too much power."

When the show premiered on Oct. 30, 2003, it starred Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

That very first night, Randy Witherspoon was backstage as a dresser. He stayed with the company's costume department for 13 years, then went into the restaurant business.

"If I could've gone back and told my younger self that I was going to not only meet some of these celebrities that I grew up with, but also work with them, I would not have believed it," said Witherspoon. "It didn't feel like a job. It didn't feel like going to work."

The Empire State Building will be lit green Monday night in honor of the 20th anniversary of "Wicked."