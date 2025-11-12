The northern lights could be visible again tonight. See photos from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

The northern lights were visible across a large swath of the United States on Tuesday night, including here in the Delaware Valley, thanks to a severe geomagnetic storm that hit the Earth's magnetic field.

A G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch remains in effect on Wednesday. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), the northern lights could be visible across the northern half of the country and even as far south and west as Alabama and California.

Northern lights forecast, Nov. 12, 2025 CBS Philadelphia

Locally, NEXT Weather meteorologist Kate Bilo says the geomagnetic storm's intensity will be slightly lower tonight, so the best viewing conditions will be farther north. It's possible we could see the lights closer to the city, but it's more likely to catch a glimpse of the aurora away from light pollution.

If you want to find areas in the Philadelphia region with lower light pollution, you can consult this light pollution map.

Northern lights seen in Havertown, Pa. Joe Holden, CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden shared a shot of the aurora he took in Havertown, Pennsylvania on X Tuesday night just after 11 p.m.

Northern lights in Maurice River Township, New Jersey. Nov. 11, 2025. Raymond Maher

In New Jersey, red-hued lights were visible in Maurice River Township.

Check out some more photos of the northern lights shared on X from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.