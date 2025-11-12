Watch CBS News
Local News

The northern lights could be visible again tonight. See photos from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

The northern lights were visible across a large swath of the United States on Tuesday night, including here in the Delaware Valley, thanks to a severe geomagnetic storm that hit the Earth's magnetic field.  

A G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch remains in effect on Wednesday. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), the northern lights could be visible across the northern half of the country and even as far south and west as Alabama and California.

Northern lights forecast, Nov. 12, 2025
Northern lights forecast, Nov. 12, 2025 CBS Philadelphia

Locally, NEXT Weather meteorologist Kate Bilo says the geomagnetic storm's intensity will be slightly lower tonight, so the best viewing conditions will be farther north. It's possible we could see the lights closer to the city, but it's more likely to catch a glimpse of the aurora away from light pollution.

If you want to find areas in the Philadelphia region with lower light pollution, you can consult this light pollution map.

Northern lights seen in Havertown, Pa.
Northern lights seen in Havertown, Pa. Joe Holden, CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden shared a shot of the aurora he took in Havertown, Pennsylvania on X Tuesday night just after 11 p.m.

Northern lights in Maurice River Township, New Jersey. Nov. 11, 2025.
Northern lights in Maurice River Township, New Jersey. Nov. 11, 2025. Raymond Maher

In New Jersey, red-hued lights were visible in Maurice River Township.

Check out some more photos of the northern lights shared on X from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue