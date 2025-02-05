Man injured in Northeast Philadelphia plane crash describes the moment of impact as city leaders offer resources

At a packed town hall for the Northeast Philadelphia community Wednesday night, city leaders offered help and resources to those affected by Friday's deadly plane crash.

One man in the crowd said he's happy to be alive.

Harvey Garmeder, who lives in the Northeast, has a gash on his head after he says a piece of an oxygen tank from the plane went through the window of the Four Seasons Diner where he was eating and hit him.

"The next thing I knew, something grazed me in my left forehead and down I went," Garmeder said.

"The trauma of this was incredible," he said.

"I ran and got napkins that were right there and held it, trying to stop the bleeding," said Miriam Roth, who was eating dinner with Garmeder after a trip to Atlantic City.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the city has worked around the clock to reopen businesses and get the area back up and running. Roosevelt Mall reopened Wednesday, and Philadelphia's Department of Commerce is offering support to the affected businesses.

"We are a resilient city and we know how to take care of each other," Parker said.

She said there are city resources to help, especially when it comes to mental health.

"We are not done. There is more work to do, and we are going to continue to be with you side by side, hand in hand as we begin the difficult and long term work," Adam Thiel, Philadelphia's managing director, said.

Community remembers victims at vigil

Before the town hall, community members gathered for a candle-lit vigil to honor the seven people killed in the crash at the corner of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Neighbors said they wanted to show their support for those who were affected by the crash.

City leaders say it's important to stay positive and stay together.

"People say during the time of crisis is when you bond together. Man, did we show America, did we show the world what we are and what Northeast is, and you should be extremely proud," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.