Philadelphia plane crash investigation could take longer as NTSB consults Mexican authorities

Why the Philadelphia plane crash investigation could take longer

Why the Philadelphia plane crash investigation could take longer

Why the Philadelphia plane crash investigation could take longer

It's been five days since a medical plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, leaving seven people dead.

CBS News Philadelphia found out Jet Rescue Air Ambulance had another plane crash 15 months ago in Mexico. The Mexico-based company confirmed it had another Learjet crash in 2023 as the aircraft was making a landing.

This information could be useful to the NTSB as the agency conducts its investigation in the U.S., according to a federal official. The Learjet 55 that crashed into a busy neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia left behind death and destruction.

CBS News Philadelphia learned the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not have direct oversight over foreign companies. Instead, they rely on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Both the United States and Mexico are ICAO-member countries.

"They rely on the membership for aircraft certification for the oversight that the foreign country does on the aircraft owner and the pilots who fly it," said Arthur Wolk, an aviation plaintiffs' attorney and pilot of more than 50 years.

Wolk said the NTSB investigation should reveal a lot of crucial information.

"Hopefully, this investigation will include a thorough examination of the aircraft log books, which include two log books, one for each engine and one for the airframe, will include an examination of the pilot credentials, their records, their flying records, recent flight experience and qualifications to fly the Lear-55," Wolk said.

Because it's a foreign company, the Philadelphia investigation could be a bit more challenging for the NTSB.

"I would expect that the maintenance records are in Spanish," Wolk said, "so they're going to have to be interpreted and translated by someone who not only is Spanish speaking but also speaks aviation in Spanish."

The NTSB says there's little difference in an investigation involving foreign aircraft and pilots, but Mexican aviation authorities will contribute maintenance information and accident history. This could add 30-60 days to the investigative process.

CBS News Philadelphia learned the company had another Learjet crash in 2023 as the plane was making a landing. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said Mexican investigators have not yet issued an accident report from the 2023 crash.

Meanwhile, attorney Tom Bosworth says he's representing a victim of the plane crash in Philadelphia and has started looking into the case.

"Was this a pilot error or some sort of mistake made by the crew, or are we looking at a catastrophic engine failure or mechanical issue," Bosworth said.

A spokesperson for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said they adhere to FAA mandates, saying, "We conform with the manufacturer's maintenance directions and with regulatory requirements in Mexico, which are largely the same as in the USA."