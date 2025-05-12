In bid to avoid strike, NJ Transit, engineers union meeting with mediators in Washington

NJ Transit and its engineers to meet the National Mediation Board in Washington on Monday

New Jersey Transit and its engineers are in Washington Monday to meet with the National Mediation Board as part of an effort to reach a contract deal ahead of Friday's potential strike.

Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen previously voted down a tentative agreement. The union says the only way to avert a strike is through higher wages for its 450 engineers.

"New Jersey Transit's continuing refusal to bargain in good faith has brought us all to this position," BLET general chairman Tom Haas previously said.

NJ Transit's CEO Kris Kolluri, however, said the union previously rejected a deal with a significant raise.

"Do you not remember that you met me, that you shook my hand, that you made a deal?" Kolluri said.

One of the issues is that engineers have a base salary of $89,000, according to the union. BLET says that's behind what Amtrak, PATH and Long Island Rail Road engineers make. NJ Transit argues the average salary, which includes overtime, is $135,000 a year.

Meanwhile, signs are up at Newark Penn Station to help commuters prepare for a possible strike. Click here for the latest information on travel alternatives from NJ Transit.