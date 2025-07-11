Grays Ferry residents voice concerns at town hall following deadly Philadelphia mass shooting

Concerned residents gathered at a community center in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood following Monday's mass shooting on South Etting Street that left three dead and nine others injured.

Neighbors at the town hall said it was hard to watch the Ring camera video that surfaced of that night.

"I mean, everyone running in all directions and everything. Young ones scrambling for safety and cover. I was horrified," Rachel Smith said.

At the meeting, there were emotional testimonies as the community brainstormed solutions and spoke about their frustrations in the midst of the gun violence.

One woman, who attended the meeting, said she had some worries on the way to the meeting.

"I am not scared, but I caught the bus here and I was worried about what streets I was going to walk down and do I have to duck bullets," Kim Smith said.

Police believe a switch, which makes a gun automatic, was involved in the shooting. Nearly 140 pieces of ballistic evidence were found at the scene.

"Like wow, how do they have access to that?" Smith said.

For Norman Best, he said he has lived in Grays Ferry for 75 years and has confidence in his community.

Best said he tries to talk and connect with the young people.

"A lot of them don't want to hear it," Best said. "That's why you have to go to them with something that they can relate to. That's jobs, programs things that they can do to get off the streets."

The community, while fed up with the violence, said they are in this together.

Police are still looking for the three people wanted in connection with the shooting.