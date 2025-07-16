Suspect wanted in shooting at South Philadelphia night club that injured 8, police say

City revokes license of South Philadelphia lounge after 8 were injured in mass shooting

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting outside a South Philly night club that injured eight people over the Fourth of July weekend.

Police said the suspect has a heavy build with a full beard and tattoos on his arms. According to police, he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants and light gray sneakers with a large gold chain and charm.

The shooting at 7 Elements restaurant, bar and lounge on 11th Street and Washington Avenue happened on July 5 just before 4 a.m., according to police.

Five men and three women, ranging in age from 25 to 43 years old, were wounded in the shooting. They were all placed in stable condition.

Last week, Philadelphia police charged 43-year-old Michael Welton, who was working as a security guard at the time of the shooting, with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses. Police said Welton admitted to discharging a firearm in the shooting.

Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument at 7 Elements.

Days later, another shooting in South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood left three people dead and nine others injured. Police are looking for multiple suspects in that shooting.