Security guard arrested in connection with South Philadelphia night club mass shooting that injured 8, police say

Taleisha Newbill
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Police arrested a man in connection with the mass shooting at a South Philadelphia bar on the July 4 weekend that injured eight people.

Michael Welton, 43, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person, Philadelphia police said in a release Friday night.

Eight people were shot at 7 elements restaurant and bar on 11th Street and Washington Avenue on July 5. Everyone is reported in stable conditon.

Authorities said Welton turned himself in to police and he was working as a security guard at the time of the shooting.

Preliminary investigation reveals that an argument outside the bar escalated into a fight involving knives, police said.

The release states shots were fired on the balcony as the security guard attempted to intervene, which caused people to flee. The security guard also admitted to discharging a gun, police said.

Police believe the motive for the shooting stems from the initial argument that escalated.

This shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation.

