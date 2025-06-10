Jack Ciattarelli wins Republican primary for New Jersey governor, CBS News projects

Jack Ciattarelli has won the Republican primary election for New Jersey governor, CBS News projects.

This is his third bid for governor. He lost the 2017 Republican primary to then-Lt. Gov. Kim Gaudagno before winning the 2021 Republican primary. He ultimately lost to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy by only a few percentage points.

Murphy is term-limited and cannot run again this year. The winner of the Democratic primary election has not yet been called.

What to know about Jack Ciattarelli

Ciattarelli had been ahead in the polls on the GOP side leading up to the primaries. He also had the endorsement of President Trump, who wants to turn the Garden State red after losing it to Democrat Kamala Harris by just six points in the 2024 presidential election.

"New Jersey is ready to pop out of that blue horror show and really get in there and vote for somebody that's going to make things happen," Mr. Trump said in a recent tele-rally with Ciattarelli.

The former assemblyman has said he plans to seek a new school funding formula to cut property taxes and give seniors and first-time home buyers a break.

Ciattarelli beat out four other GOP candidates: State Sen. Jon Bramnick, former radio and TV show host Bill Spadea, former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac and contractor Justin Barbera.

According to Ad Impact, this has been the most expensive contest ever in New Jersey with more than $88 million spent in the lead-up to the election.

More than 148,000 New Jersey residents voted early, and another 330,000 voters mailed in their ballots.

See the results