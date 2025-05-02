New Jersey launching Real ID Tuesdays to add appointments past federal deadline

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission centers will launch "Real ID Tuesdays" to offer more appointments after the upcoming federal deadline.

About 5,200 Real ID appointments will be made available every other Tuesday, starting on May 20. Those appointments will be made available through NJMVC's appointment scheduler Monday morning.

The NJMVC previously launched "Real ID Thursdays" in an effort to make more Real ID appointments available in the months leading up to the deadline. Emergency appointments are also available for those who urgently need a Real ID.

According to a CBS News analysis from April 7-18, just 17% of New Jerseyans have gotten a Real ID – the lowest compliance rate in the United States.

Real ID deadline is Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, May 7, travelers will need either a Real ID or a U.S. passport to go through airport security for domestic flights or to get into a government building.

To get a Real ID at a NJMVC Licensing Center, you will need to bring two proof of address documents, your Social Security Number and several other documents to prove your identity. For a list of what to bring, visit the NJMVC's website.

Anyone whose license expires in the next three months can also upgrade to a Real ID at a license renewal appointment.