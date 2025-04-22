New Jersey has the lowest Real ID compliance in the nation so far, CBS News analysis shows

New Jersey has lowest amount of Real ID users in the country, survey finds

New Real ID rules take effect on May 7.

As of then, you'll need either a passport or Real ID to board a domestic flight in the United States. It's a Transportation Security Administration requirement.

A CBS News analysis from April 7-18 shows New Jersey has the lowest compliance of 49 states we've heard back from issuing Real IDs, with just 17% of the population having one.

According to New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission website, the agency will offer emergency appointments starting on April 24 for those who need to board domestic flights within 14 days for life-or-death reasons, or for urgent travel plans like for a death in the family.

An $80 fee is also required, and U.S. passport holders don't qualify. Documentation about a personal situation for Real ID is also needed for one of the emergency appointments.

"I check every single day, there's no appointments"

Some people said they got their Real IDs already by being diligent.

"I just went online early and tried to get it," Woodbridge resident Brenna Krewcheck said.

"South Jersey, the service is very fast," Berlin resident Andrea Romero said.

Many New Jersey residents say getting an appointment has been difficult. The state is now offering emergency appointments for those who meet certain criteria.

"I check every single day, there's no appointments," Kathleen Ronk said. "It should be quicker. People have to travel."

Lillian Cabrales of Elizabeth said it has been very frustrating.

"I am not traveling, but I just want to get it just in case," Cabrales said.

Ronk says she got a tip from an MVC employee on how to get a Real ID appointment.

"I am going to go online Thursday morning at 5 in the morning and hopefully get an appointment, I hope," Ronk said.

Real ID isn't a requirement in the state of New Jersey, but if you are traveling by May 7 and you don't have a valid passport, you'll need one.

Appointments are available for drivers who need license renewals, and many say they're using those appointments to get Real IDs.

CBS News New York has reached out to N.J. MVC but we have not heard back.