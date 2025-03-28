Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township gearing up for community celebration following owner's release from ICE detention

A popular restaurant in Haddon Township, New Jersey, has been shuttered since last month following an immigration raid, but Jersey Kebab is set to reopen this weekend.

On Friday, Emine Emanet was spraying down the sidewalks, cleaning the restaurant, and getting the place spic and span.

The family's story captured the heart of the community. Both Celal and Emine Emanet were arrested by ICE agents last month at the restaurant.

Celal Emanet was released, but Emine Emanet was detained for two weeks in North Jersey before she was let go.

The raid sparked outrage from many community members, and they put messages of support on the restaurant's windows and welcomed Emine home with hugs and flowers.

The couple came to the U.S. from Turkey on a religious visa in 2008, and their application for a green card has been pending since 2016.

The family said they have been overwhelmed by the support, and on Sunday, they are offering free food to their neighbors as a way to say thank you.

"This restaurant is like our second home," said Muhammed Emanet, Emine and Celal's son. "Coming into the shop and you know, finally opening our doors and finally restocking all of our fridges, it's like the joy of a lifetime. It's been like that since we've been here every single day. So feeling that joy again, especially after something like this has happened, where they thought that maybe this might be taken away from us, for us to be back in here, it means absolutely everything to them,"

The couple still has a legal battle in front of them, but their focus right now is getting the restaurant back open.

According to a social media post shared by Jersey Kebab, the community celebration will run from 2-5 p.m., and free gyro platters will be provided. All are welcome!