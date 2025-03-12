New Jersey restaurant owner reunites with family after being released from detention center on bond

Emine Emanet, a restaurant owner who lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was reunited with her family Wednesday evening after an immigration judge ruled late Tuesday that she could be released on bond.

Her family told CBS News Philadelphia they worked throughout the day to secure the $7,500 bond.

Emine Emanet has been held at a facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, since she was detained on Feb. 25. Her husband, Celal Emanet, was also arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers that day but was released with an ankle monitor. The couple owns and runs Jersey Kebab, a restaurant in Haddon Township.

CBS News Philadelphia

Family members were waiting for her with flowers outside the Elizabeth Detention Center.

Their son said Emine Emanet was not allowed outside to breathe the fresh air during her detention and that she was traumatized by this experience.

Emine Emanet went in front of an immigration judge Tuesday. Letters sent from her neighbors in Haddon Township and other business owners were read aloud during her hearing.

The couple came to the U.S. legally from Turkey in 2008. Celal Emanet said he applied for a green card and their immigration status has been pending since 2016.