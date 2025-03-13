New Jersey community welcomes home restaurant owner Emine Emanet after her release from detention center

Less than 24 hours after being released from a detention center, the owner of a popular restaurant in Camden County returned to the spot where she was arrested by ICE agents to thank her neighbors for their support.

On Thursday afternoon, drivers started honking and customers were cheering as the community welcomed home Emine Emanet.

"I know the whole community is so excited to see that she's been released. I mean, they're such a great family," said Anita Campana, who works across the street from the restaurant.

Emine Emanet stood on the sidewalk outside her restaurant, Jersey Kebab, and read the many messages of love and encouragement written on brightly colored hearts that have been taped to the windows. She said it was this support from the community that kept her going the past two weeks while inside an immigrant detention center in North Jersey.

"She's very happy, you know. This township, also Cherry Hill, Collingswood, this area, all supported and they are calling her from morning until now," said Celal Emanet, Emine's husband.

A bouquet of flowers sat by the door at Jersey Kebab, waiting for her. Emine Emanet hugged her neighbors and then walked back inside her business for the first time.

"They're great people, and I order from there all the time. If I'm too busy, they know me, and they'll run my food down for me," said Tara Martinak, who works a few doors down.

The mother and grandmother was released on bond Wednesday night and reunited with her family outside the detention facility.

On Feb. 25, Emine Emanet and her husband were arrested by ICE agents during a raid at their family-owned restaurant in Haddon Township. Emine Emanet was detained and her husband was released after being fitted with an electronic ankle monitor.

The couple came to the U.S from Turkey in 2008 on a religious visa, and their application for a green card has been pending since 2016.

"We're just hoping for the very best of things for them. Hopefully, they can stay here and reopen their restaurant," Campana said.

While the family's future may be uncertain, their focus right now is on spending time together. Then, they plan on reopening the restaurant on March 30.

"The first day, we are going to have free food for everybody, probably on Sunday. That day we are going to celebrate Ramadan and make a party with everybody," Celal Emanet said.

Celal Emanet said he has a deportation hearing scheduled for May 27. The couple's attorney told CBS News Philadelphia he's working to consolidate their cases so they can be heard together.