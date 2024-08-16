New Jersey governor names Sen. Bob Menendez's replacement

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announces Sen. Bob Menendez's replacement - Full video New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announces Sen. Bob Menendez's replacement - Full video 18:15

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has appointed George Helmy to replace Sen. Bob Menendez, who is stepping down later this month after being convicted on federal bribery charges.

CBS New York learned earlier this week that Murphy had chosen his former chief of staff.

Who is George Helmy?

George Helmy served under Murphy for five years, making him the longest serving gubernatorial chief of staff in New Jersey history. Prior to that, he was a member of Sen. Cory Booker's senior staff.

Helmy grew up in Jersey City and went to Rutgers University for undergrad before getting his Master's degree from Harvard University.

By appointing Helmy -- instead of one of the candidates for Menendez's seat -- Murphy avoids the appearance of influencing the upcoming November election.

New Jersey lawmakers react to Menendez' replacement

Booker, the state's other senator, called Murphy's decision to appoint Helmy a "wise and historic choice."

"New Jersey deserves the most prepared and capable person to serve in this interim period. There is perhaps no one else more qualified to hit the ground running and make an impact for New Jersey in this role over the next several months. From his dedicated years of service for Senator Lautenberg and his strong leadership as my state director, George knows how a Senator can be most effective for the people of New Jersey. Even more so, his experience as Governor Murphy's chief of staff makes him deeply knowledgeable about the diverse needs of our state," Booker said in a statement. "George is a leader who will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of New Jerseyans as our Senator, even in this short period of time. I will be proud to serve alongside him. And I know he will make New Jerseyans proud through his service too."

Rep. Andy Kim, the Democrat running for Menendez's set in November, also praised the move.

"Having led Senator Booker's state operations for a number of years, George Helmy knows how to navigate the Senate and can step in immediately to keep delivering services for our state. That's incredibly important experience with so many challenging issues facing our state and our nation," he posted on social media. "I look forward to working with him in the Capitol."

What happens with Sen. Bob Menendez's seat?

Menendez has said he will officially resign from his seat next Tuesday, August 20. His term expires on Jan. 3, 2025.

His replacement could begin serving when the Senate is back in session in September.

Then, a newly elected senator will take over the seat in January. Democrat Andy Kim or Republican Curtis Bashaw are facing off in the November election.

Back in July, Menendez was convicted on corruption and bribery charges, including accepting gold bars and cash. In his resignation letter, he said he intended to appeal the verdict, but he doesn't want "the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work."