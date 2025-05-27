Philadelphia mass shooting at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park leaves 2 dead, 9 wounded. Here's what we know.

A mass shooting in Philadelphia at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park on Memorial Day left two adults dead and nine others injured, police said on Tuesday.

Here's what we know about the shooting.

How many people were shot at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, and who are the victims?

The mass shooting at Fairmount Park on Monday night left a man and a woman dead and injured nine other people. Philadelphia police identified the two people who were killed as 23-year-old Amya Devlin and 21-year-old Mikhail Bowers.

The shooting wounded nine other people, including three minors, according to police.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were both shot in their left thigh. A 17-year-old girl was shot in her left leg, police said.

Here are the six people who were injured in the shooting:

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the foot

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the left hand

A 20-year-old man was shot in his left arm

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the nose

A 28-year-old man was shot in his left arm



The victims were taken to several hospitals, including Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Temple University Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center. They were all placed in stable condition.

One other person was injured during the shooting after they were hit by a car, according to police.

Who are the suspects in the Philadelphia mass shooting?

Philadelphia police haven't identified or released descriptions of any suspects so far, but officials said on Tuesday that they believe three shooters were involved.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that three different types of shell casings were found at the scene.

So far, no weapons have been recovered and no one has been arrested, police said.

What's the motive behind the Lemon Hill shooting?

The motive for the shooting at Fairmount Park remains unclear as of Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Lemon Hill Drive, near the Lemon Hill mansion, just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, with Philadelphia police officers about 100 feet away.

Officers were called out to the area at around 8:15 p.m. to break up a large crowd that lasted hours. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers were still working to clear people out when shots rang out.

Law enforcement sources told CBS Philadelphia on Tuesday that the investigation is leading toward the shooting being targeted, and they are trying to determine who was going after whom.

The Philadelphia Police Crime Scene Unit along with federal agents stage at the scene, search for and collect evidence following a Memorial Day shooting at Fairmount Park which killed two people and injured nine others. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Bethel didn't confirm that on Tuesday during a news conference at City Hall, saying that it wasn't clear whether the shooting was targeted. He also added it's not clear whether there was an exchange of gunfire involved.

Sources in the department said a video posted on TikTok is one of the videos under investigation connected to the shooting.

Bethel said he was confident that one of the weapons involved had a "switch" that converted it from semi-automatic to fully automatic, capable of firing 17 rounds in under two seconds.

"It's pretty rapid fire, so we're pretty confident that there probably was a switch on this gun," Bethel said. "You cannot fire that many levels of bullets with such speed and time without it having some type of switch on it."

Police said several cars were abandoned in the area of the shooting, including a blue Dodge that had been reported stolen. It's unknown if the car is connected to the shooting.

Where is Lemon Hill located?

Lemon Hill Mansion was built in 1800 by Henry Pratt, a wealthy merchant, as a centerpiece of his garden estate, according Park Charms, a consortium of historic house museums managed in partnership with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, the Fairmount Park Conservancy and house stewardship programs.

The mansion overlooks the Schuylkill River and was once owned by Robert Morris, a founding father and financier of the American Revolution.

The City of Philadelphia purchased the property in 1844 when creating the new Fairmount Park, according to Park Charms.

Lemon Hill is set to host the FIFA Fan Festival in 2026 for the World Cup, and this weekend the Roots Picnic will be at the Mann Center across the Schuylkill River and within Fairmount Park.

Philadelphia police will have a significant deployment of officers at that event, and leaders are confident the event will be safe, Bethel said.

What officials said about Philadelphia mass shooting

Parker said during Tuesday's news conference that there are "no excuses" for the shooting that unfolded at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park on Memorial Day.

"This is a heinous act of violence that was inhumane, no regard for life," Parker said. "We will, in the city of Philadelphia, be unapologetic about making sure that the public health and safety our city and the people in the city is our number one priority. When you hear me say, 'no excuses,' I don't want anyone to tell me that what occurred in a place and space where families gather on a regular basis ... We will not be held hostage by anyone who decides that they want to get assault-like, war-like weaponry, guns with switches."

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker makes a speech after the mass shooting in Fairmount Park that killed two people and injured nine people, including three teenagers, in Philadelphia on May 27, 2025. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Parker added later that the city is "not going back to those old stats," referencing the historic gun violence numbers in Philadelphia that spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to let you know that I am unapologetic about publicly affirming that we will work with every federal and state partner that is necessary to ensure that those who are responsible are held accountable for their actions," Parker said.

Philadelphia City councilmember Curtis Jones, whose districts includes Lemon Hill, said that the city will fight to keep places like Fairmount Park safe.

"We are not going to concede Lemon Hill," Jones said. "We are not going to concede Belmont Plateau. We are going to fight to keep that safe space for the citizens of Philadelphia, so if you want some help, come on down. But if you don't want help and you persist in your ways, we got space upstate for you."