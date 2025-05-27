Family of teen killed in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park in 2024 speaks out after another tragedy hits same area

Family of teen killed in Fairmount Park in 2024 has message for parents after Memorial Day shooting

The parents of 17-year-old Isya Stanley, who was shot and killed during a pop-up party in Fairmount Park last summer, say news of another mass shooting in the same park this week has reopened their wounds.

Isya's mother, Regina Jones, and father, Iself Stanley, say they think about their daughter every day.

"I pray for her a lot," Iself Stanley said.

"My main focus is just to get justice for her," said Regina Jones.

Isya Stanley, an honors student who had just graduated from high school, was killed on June 14, 2024, when police say shots were fired into a crowd gathered at a party in the 2400 block of Greenland Drive in Fairmount Park. Four other teenagers were injured.

In November 2024, authorities announced the arrest of 17-year-old Zayaan Carroll in connection with the shooting. Carroll was charged with murder, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of an instrument of a crime and other offenses.

This week, another shooting in the same park brought similar devastation. Police said more than 200 people had gathered Monday night near the Lemon Hill area of Fairmount Park when gunfire erupted. Two people were killed and nine others were injured, including three teenagers.

The news hit close to home for Jones and Stanley.

"It's just kind of like me reliving the moment all over again," Jones said.

"Wow, it's still going on," Stanley said. "You know what I'm saying? Other people [are] hurt now."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel acknowledged last year's tragedy during a press conference Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we were here last year … around June 14th when unfortunately we had a shooting out in the park," Bethel said.

Since her daughter's death, Jones has enrolled in school to study criminal justice and hopes to become a private investigator. She said she's driven by the desire to help prevent more violence and be a resource for parents who may go through a similar situation.

She now encourages parents to keep a close eye on their teens.

"Check their rooms, check their stuff, be a part of their friends — know who their friends are," Jones said.

Mayor Cherelle Parker echoed that sentiment during Tuesday's press conference.

"Parents, caregivers: We know this is not an easy job," Parker said. "We have to know where our young people are."

Jones and Stanley said they will continue fighting for justice and for change.