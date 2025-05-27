Who are the victims of the Lemon Hill shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park? What we know so far

The shooting on Lemon Hill in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park this Memorial Day shocked neighbors and devastated families of the victims. Police said a 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were killed in the incident and that nine people, ranging in age from 15-28, were injured.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at Lemon Hill, a popular gathering spot in the park close to Boathouse Row and the Schuylkill River. The site is home to the historic Lemon Hill Mansion.

Officials have sounded off about the likelihood that a "switch," a gun modification that can turn a semi-automatic handgun into an automatic weapon, was used in the shooting. Others spoke about access to illegal guns and called for the shooters to be held accountable.

"We will not be held hostage by anyone who decides that they want to get assault-like, war-like weaponry, guns with switches," Parker said. "We talk a lot about controlling the flow of handguns, illegal guns...this was wartime ammunition that was just opened on Philadelphians and those who were here in our city."

Here's what we know so far about the people hurt in the shooting and its impacts on the city and its people.

Amya Devlin and Mikhail Bowers killed in Philadelphia shooting

Two people hurt by the gunfire Monday night have been pronounced dead and identified as of Tuesday. Police said 23-year-old Amya Devlin and 21-year-old Mikhail Bowers were the people killed in the incident.

CBS News Philadelphia is working to learn more about Devlin and Bowers and our reporters are making contact with their families.

Devlin's family shared this photo with CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Police identified one of the people killed in the Fairmount Park shooting as Amya Devlin, 23. Family photo

3 juveniles, 6 young adults hurt by gunfire

The youngest victim in the shooting was a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the left thigh, according to police. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old girl were also hit on their left sides.

Also hurt in the shooting were:

A 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her left hand

A 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head

A 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left arm

A 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her nose

An 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in one of her feet

Neighbors heard gunfire

Nick Wisniewski lives nearby and says he could hear what sounded like gunfire from his living room.

Later Tuesday, he was walking near the scene, normally a popular cookout and picnic spot -- today heavily cordoned off with yellow police tape.

"What type of person would do that? I don't understand. It's very sad to see," Wisniewski said.

"It's a shame to see things like this. Why do you need a gun? Why do you need to hurt people?"