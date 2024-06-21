Philadelphia's Lemon Hill revealed as location for 2026 FIFA Fan Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As North America prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in two years, the 2026 FIFA Fan Festival is heading to Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 announced this week.

The event is a huge score for Philadelphia soccer fans as excitement builds around the six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia is one of 16 host cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico for the big event.

🥁 Drum roll, please…



We're thrilled to announce the official site for Philadelphia’s @fifa Fan Festival™️: LEMON HILL IN FAIRMOUNT PARK!



This 'hidden gem' boasts a storied past, lush green spaces, & stunning skyline views.



Get ready for an unforgettable experience! #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/A6TijuPmI2 — FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia™ (@FWC26Philly) June 20, 2024

Fairmount Park is expected to act as a gathering place for fans from all around the world. It will hold large-scale watch parties of all 104 matches of the World Cup tournament. Plus, fans can fuel their excitement with food, drinks and entertainment. The event is free to attend.

"The eyes of the world will be on the city of Philadelphia," said Kenyatta Johnson, president of the Philadelphia City Council. "We will have people from all across this country and all across the world coming to the city of Philadelphia to eat, sleep, play."

The location was announced on Thursday outside the Lemon Hill Mansion. There were renderings of what the FIFA Fan Festival will look like, and a local youth soccer player skills and drills practice with Philadelphia Union captain, Alejandro Bedoya.

The six games happening at Lincoln Financial Field include five Group Stage matches in mid-to-late June and an elimination game on America's 250th birthday.

Lincoln Financial Field has already been building excitement around the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It has had a plaque and giant banner unveiling, along with events at LOVE Park and City Hall.

Businesses across the city are anticipating that business will be booming. The event is estimated to make the city about $460 million in economic impact.

Philadelphia will also host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby and the first two rounds of he NCAA Tournament the same year.