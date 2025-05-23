Roots Picnic 2025 announces Maxwell as new headliner, replacing D'Angelo

There is a new headliner for the Roots Picnic 2025 after one of the most anticipated acts had to drop out.

The Roots Picnic announced Friday on social media that Maxwell is replacing D'Angelo for Day 1, Saturday, May 31.

In a post on Instagram, the festival said, "Due to a longer-than-expected surgical recovery, D'Angelo won't be able to join us at Roots Picnic this year. We're sending love and keeping him in our thoughts as he continues to heal!"

In the same post, D'Angelo said in a statement that due to an unforeseen medical delay of surgery from earlier this year, he was advised that the festival would complicate matters.

"It is nearly impossible to express how disappointed I am not to be able to play with my Brothers "The Roots," D'Angelo said in the statement. "And even more disappointed to not see all of You."

"I am so thankful to my beautiful fans for continuing to rock with me and I Thank u for your continued support," D'Angelo continued. "I am currently in the Lab & can't wait to serve Up what's in the Pot! LOVE U All and will see you very soon!"

Similar to D'Angelo, Maxwell is another musician claimed as a pioneer of the neo-soul genre. With three Grammys under his belt, Maxwell has hits that cross decades and generations, such as "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder), "Sumthin' Sumthin'" and Grammy award-winning hit "Pretty Wings."

Another slight tweak to Saturday's lineup is that the Baller Aler: Go-Go Backyard Band with CeeLo Green was moved from Saturday to Sunday, June 1.

The Roots Picnic 2023 also had a slight tweak. Usher was added as a co-headliner after Diddy dropped out "due to unforeseen circumstances."

One of the biggest festivals in Philly will return to The Mann Center in Fairmount Park from May 31-June 1.