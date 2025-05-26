Multiple people injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, police say
Multiple people are injured after a shooting in Fairmount Park Monday night, Philadelphia police said.
The shooting followed a car meetup, police said. At least four people were taken to the hospital — some shooting victims and at least one person who was hit by a car, according to police.
The shooting on Lemon Hill Drive happened after a car meetup, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.