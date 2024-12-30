Homicides in Philadelphia dropped by 36% in 2024 as other crimes went down, police say

Crimes, including homicides and shootings, went down in Philadelphia in 2024, police say

As we close out 2024, there are some encouraging numbers from the Philadelphia Police Department as crime numbers are down for the first time since before the pandemic.

Homicides as of Dec. 30, 2024 stand at 262 — a 36% decline from 2023 and the fewest lives lost since 2014.

According to police, shootings are down by 35%, robberies have fallen by 37% and stolen autos are down by 33%.

"We really focus our strategy on core areas where we have high levels of violence," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

Bethel credited targeted patrol strategies combined with federal and community partnerships to help restore pre-COVID safety levels.

"COVID took a while for us to get out of that COVID fog, right? And really, really set ourselves back up. The police department has been there through it all," Bethel said.

Retail theft was the only category that saw an increase. It's up by 21%, something Bethel said is purposeful as businesses are encouraged to better report these incidents. Bethel also said the number of crimes where a suspect is caught is up by more than 70% — a clear message to those up to no good.

"Yeah, I am sending a message to those doing harm in our community that we are going to stay focused, we are going to stay tenacious and go after them," Bethel said.

As for what's next, Bethel hopes residents and those who work and visit Philadelphia will use these numbers as a reason to believe change for the better is happening every day as their work continues.

"I think for the first time, we feel the energy back," Bethel said. "We feel hope in the city."