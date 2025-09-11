Bomb squad called to home of Kevin Krebs, Pennsylvania man arrested this spring near "No Kings" protest

A bomb squad was back at the home of a Pennsylvania man who was previously arrested for possessing explosives after he was found with multiple guns near a "No Kings" protest in June.

A spokesperson for the Chester County District Attorney's Office said law enforcement was at the Malvern home of Kevin Krebs, who was arrested in West Chester on June 14 in possession of a concealed and loaded handgun, ammunition, a bayonet and other items. An AR-style rifle was later found on the floor of Krebs' vehicle.

Police later searched his home and found over a dozen improvised explosive devices after arresting him near the scene of the protest.

District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe previously said there was no clear motive for why Krebs was armed near the protest. The 31-year-old Krebs had no manifesto or writings that mentioned any plans for violence, the DA said.

The "No Kings" protest in West Chester where Krebs was arrested was part of a nationwide, coordinated series of protests against President Trump's administration, all coinciding with his 79th birthday, Flag Day and the military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C. that included thousands of soldiers and hundreds of vehicles.

Tens of thousands of people showed up to the "No Kings" demonstration in Philadelphia.

Krebs was already facing weapons of mass destruction charges as well as gun charges for the concealed weapon. He is a licensed gun owner but was not allowed to carry a concealed weapon, de Barrena-Sarobe said in June.

It's not clear if more explosive devices were found Thursday. We're awaiting further information.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was not involved in Thursday's investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.