More pipe bombs found at home of man arrested near Pennsylvania "No Kings" protest, police say

Pipe bomb found in Malvern home, Mawn's chef wins James Beard Award and more | Digital Brief

Pipe bomb found in Malvern home, Mawn's chef wins James Beard Award and more | Digital Brief

Pipe bomb found in Malvern home, Mawn's chef wins James Beard Award and more | Digital Brief

Police said they found six additional pipe bombs inside the home of a Malvern man who was heavily armed and arrested at a "No Kings" protest in West Chester, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, bringing the total of seven explosives discovered.

Kevin Krebs, 31, is now facing weapons of mass destruction and additional charges, according to court documents.

A spokesperson for the West Chester Police Department said all of the pipe bombs were removed from the home on Conestoga Road in Malvern and safely destroyed. Law enforcement searched the house Monday night, initially finding one pipe bomb and disabling it in the home's backyard.

A police spokesperson said a sweep of the property led to the discovery of six more overnight.

Kevin Krebs, 31, of Malvern, was arrested near the "No Kings" protest in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on Saturday and later charged with weapons of mass destruction after seven pipe bombs were found at his home. West Chester Police Department

Krebs was originally arrested for carrying an unlicensed gun and not having a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Police said Krebs was arrested Saturday near the "No Kings" protest in West Chester, armed with a fully loaded Sig Sauer P320 handgun hidden under a long yellow raincoat, ammunition, an M9 bayonet, a pocket knife, pepper spray, a ski mask and gloves. He was later released on $250,000 bail.

West Chester police said Krebs was rearrested and is currently being held at Chester County Prison.

The "No Kings" rally in West Chester on Saturday was one of several in the Philadelphia region protesting President Trump's deportation policies and other actions by the administration. The nationwide protests coincided with a military parade in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.