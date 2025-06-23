Watch CBS News
DA calls news conference on investigation into Pennsylvania man arrested at "No Kings" protest in West Chester

Prosecutors in Chester County, Pennsylvania, will hold a news conference today on the investigation into Kevin Krebs, the alleged armed Malvern man who police arrested at the "No Kings" protest in West Chester and later found homemade bombs at his home.

Krebs, 31, was arrested on June 14 in the 100 block of North High Street, in the area of the protest, one of several in the Philadelphia region demonstrating against President Trump's deportation policies and other actions by his administration

According to police, Krebs was arrested with a fully loaded Sig Sauer P320 handgun under a long, yellow raincoat, ammunition, an M9 bayonet, a pocket knife, pepper spray, a ski mask and gloves. The affidavit of probable cause said police found an AR-15 style rifle on the floor of Kreb's SUV. Krebs was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and was later released on $250,000 bail.

kevin-krebs-west-chester.jpg
Kevin Krebs, of Malvern, was arrested near the "No Kings" protest in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on Saturday and later charged with weapons of mass destruction after seven pipe bombs were found at his home. West Chester Police Department

Chester County Sheriff's Office records showed Krebs did not have a concealed carry permit. According to the affidavit, Krebs also failed to produce a concealed carry permit when asked by the police.

Investigators later found more than a dozen improvised explosive devices inside Krebs' home in East Whiteland Township. Police also found sketches of explosive devices, tactical vests and other items inside the house.

Krebs was rearrested and is now facing weapons of mass destruction and dozens of additional charges.

Police also searched Krebs' parents' house in West Chester and seized a police radio, laptop and cellphone, which Krebs allegedly admitted belonged to him. His black Ford Explorer was parked in the driveway with night vision goggles and a gas mask inside.

