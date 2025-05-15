Army anniversary parade on Trump's birthday could cost up to $45 million

A military parade to mark the Army's anniversary next month — coinciding with President Trump's birthday — is estimated to cost between $25 million and $45 million, an Army spokesperson told CBS News.

The parade in Washington, D.C., is expected to include over 100 vehicles and thousands of soldiers who will be housed in federal buildings. It could also involve 50 helicopters, prompting "extensive coordination" with the Federal Aviation Administration, the spokesperson said.

The event will take place as part of the Army's 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14 — the same day as Mr. Trump's 79th birthday.

Reports about a possible military parade began circulating last month. Initial plans obtained by the Associated Press two weeks ago called for more than 6,600 soldiers, seven bands and 150 vehicles, including tanks as well as Stryker and Bradley fighting vehicles — though at the time, the Army said the plans had not been finalized.

Mr. Trump confirmed the plans earlier this month: "We're going to have a big, beautiful parade," the president told NBC's "Meet The Press."

The president also said the event isn't tied to his birthday. When asked about the price tag, Mr. Trump said it would be "peanuts compared to the value of doing it."

"We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we're going to celebrate it," Mr. Trump told NBC News.

The plans have drawn some criticism from Democrats. Earlier this month, Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee called the plan wasteful, writing in a statement, "The egotist-in-chief wants taxpayers to foot the bill for a military parade on his birthday."

Mr. Trump's interest in the pageantry of a military parade dates back years. During a 2017 visit to France during his first term, the president praised the country's annual Bastille Day parade and suggested "we're going to have to try and top it" on the Fourth of July.

A year later, the administration began drawing up plans for a parade to recognize Veterans' Day. But after reports circulated that the event could cost as much as $92 million — and some Democratic lawmakers blasted the idea as "self-aggrandizing" — Mr. Trump postponed the event and blamed local elected officials for driving up the price.

"The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it," Mr. Trump posted on X, then known as Twitter, in 2018.