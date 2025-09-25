Sixers guard Jared McCain suffers UCL tear in right thumb

Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Jared McCain is injured again. The Sixers announced that McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout on Thursday, one day before the team's media day.

"McCain and the 76ers are consulting with specialists on next steps and further updates will be provided as appropriate," the Sixers wrote in a statement.

The injury could force McCain to miss the beginning of the regular season, which starts on Oct. 22 vs. the Boston Celtics. The Sixers begin the preseason against the New York Knicks in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 on Oct. 2.

McCain suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee in the 2024-25 season and only played in 23 games. Before the injury, McCain was the lone bright spot on a Sixers team devastated by injuries.

McCain, who was selected 16th overall by the Sixers in the 2024 NBA draft out of Duke University, averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists and shot 38.3% on 3-pointers. He was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for the games played in October and November.

Philadelphia's forgettable 2024-25 season led to them landing the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, which they used on Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe, who could earn a bigger role early in the season due to McCain's injury.

The injury to McCain also happened as the Sixers and restricted free agent Quentin Grimes are "far apart" on a deal, according to The Athletic.

Former NBA MVP Joel Embiid, forward Paul George and guard Tyrese Maxey were all eventually ruled out for the 2024-25 season with various injuries.