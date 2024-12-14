Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain out indefinitely with lateral meniscus tear in left knee, team says

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain in out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, the team said on Saturday.

According to the Sixers, McCain reported soreness in his left knee following Friday's 121-107 loss against the Indiana Pacers. The team says McCain's injury will require surgery.

Jared McCain reported left knee soreness following last night’s game vs. Indiana.

⁰An MRI today revealed a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. The injury will require surgery and he is out indefinitely. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 14, 2024

McCain, the 16th overall pick in the draft out of Duke, is the leading scorer among rookies this season, averaging 15.3 points through the first 23 games. McCain, who is averaging 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, finished with five points and three assists in 29 minutes against the Pacers.

Also against Indiana on Friday, Sixers center Joel Embiid sustained a sinus fracture while going for a defensive rebound late in the first half of the loss. The team said Embiid, who had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17 1/2 minutes, will be further evaluated this weekend.

Embiid was only playing his sixth game out of the 23. He has been bothered by swelling in his left knee and also served a three-game suspension for physical contact with a reporter.

Injuries to Philadelphia stars Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George — billed as the team's "Big Three" after George's offseason arrival — have limited the trio to playing parts of only three games together. As a result, the Sixers have stumbled to a 7-16 start.

Through it all, McCain has been one of the few highlights, scoring a career-high 34 points in a loss to Cleveland in mid-November. The 20-year-old guard has scored 20 or more points in eight games this season.