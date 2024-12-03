Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Car flips over in crash in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia | Digital Brief

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain has been named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for the games played in October and November.

McCain became the seventh Sixer in franchise history to earn the honors and the first since Ben Simmons in March of 2018. Simmons won Rookie of the Year that season.

McCain has been the lone bright spot for a Sixers team that's been off to a disastrous 4-14 start to the 2024-25 season plagued by injuries and off-the-court headlines.

In 18 games, McCain led all rookies by averaging 16.0 points and eight games with at least three 3-pointers. His 40 3-point field goals rank second among rookies.

McCain leads all rookies with seven games of at least 20 points and two games with 30-plus points, including a career-high 34 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 13. He also had 10 assists that night and joined Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and Simmons as the only Sixers rookies to have 30 points and 10 assists in a game.

McCain's 38 3-pointers through the first 15 games of his career were the most by a rookie in franchise history and broke Iverson's record of 36, which was set in 1996.

Jaylen Wells of the Memphis Grizzlies was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month.