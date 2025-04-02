Sixers center Joel Embiid to undergo surgery on knee injury next week

76ers center Joel Embiid will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week, the team said Wednesday. Embiid was shut down for the season in late February.

"Further updates will be provided following the procedure," the Sixers said in a statement.

Embiid, 31, was hobbled by injuries all season and played just 19 games for the Sixers in 2024-25. The former NBA MVP averaged 23.8 points and served a three-game suspension in November for shoving a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist.

Philadelphia was 8-11 with Embiid in 2024-25 and 12-27 without him before his season officially ended in late February.

In February, Embiid said another surgery on his left knee was possible.

"I think the straightforward answer is that when you've got something that's inconsistent, at some point, you've got to do something about it," Embiid told reporters in February. "We don't know what it is. We're looking into every option."

Last season, Embiid was limited to 39 games due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. In February 2024, the Sixers' big man underwent surgery and returned in early April for the team's playoff run. Embiid then won a gold medal with Team USA in the Paris Games.

The Sixers, who are 23-53 and 4-26 in their last 30 games, have been hit hard with injuries this season. After signing Paul George to a max contract in the offseason, the former nine-time All-Star was ruled out of the season on March 17 because of adductor muscle and left knee injuries.

The Sixers are headed to a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft, but there is a caveat. The team's first-rounder is top-six protected, which means if its pick falls at No. 7 or later, it goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder.