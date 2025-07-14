Sixers' Paul George undergoes procedure for left knee injury; will be re-evaluated before training camp

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee to treat an injury he suffered during a recent workout, the team announced Monday.

The Sixers didn't provide any other specifics about the injury.

The procedure on George's left knee was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow at the NYU – Langone Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center, according to the Sixers. George will now start a rehabilitation program and will be re-evaluated before the start of training camp.

The left knee injury is the latest of multiple injuries that George has dealt with since signing a four-year, $211 million max contract with the Sixers before the 2024-25 season.

George only appeared in 41 games last season, his first in Philly, as he dealt with knee, abductor and finger injuries. He averaged 16.2 points and shot 35.8% on 3-pointers. The team shut George down in March of last season for him to recover from his injuries.

George wasn't the only Sixer to be bitten by the injury bug last season, as former NBA MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey were also each shut down for the season as the team continued to tank to increase its odds of keeping its first-round pick.

With their first-round pick, the Sixers selected Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, who is dealing with an injury of his own that has prevented him from playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. Edgecombe is nursing a left thumb sprain, but he was a full participant in practice on Monday.