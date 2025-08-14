See the full Philadelphia 76ers schedule for 2025-26 NBA season

Xfinity Mobile Arena now officially the name of Philadelphia Flyers' and Sixers' home

Xfinity Mobile Arena now officially the name of Philadelphia Flyers' and Sixers' home

Xfinity Mobile Arena now officially the name of Philadelphia Flyers' and Sixers' home

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin the 2025-25 regular season on the road against the Boston Celtics as the team hopes to have a bounce-back season following a disastrous year that led to them landing the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

The NBA released regular-season schedules across the association on Thursday, and the Sixers will appear on national television 14 times this upcoming season. Last year, the Sixers had 27 nationally televised games. The first nationally televised game for the upcoming season will be on Prime on Friday, Oct. 31, against the Celtics at the newly renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Sixers will not play on Christmas Day in the 2025-26 season.

Philadelphia fans will get their first chance to see rookie guard VJ Edgecombe at the team's home opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Oct. 25. The schedule includes 16 sets of back-to-back games.

Here's the full schedule and more.

Sixers schedule for 2025-26 season

Who and when do the Sixers play in the NBA in-season tournament?

The NBA's in-season tournament, known as the Emirates NBA Cup 2025, will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28.

The Sixers are in Group B in the Eastern Conference, which includes the Celtics, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Here's the Sixers' Emirates NBA Cup 2025 group play schedule:

Sixers vs. Celtics, Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

Sixers at Pistons, Friday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Sixers vs. Magic, Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m.

Sixers at Nets, Friday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m.