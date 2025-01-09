Philadelphia 76ers rule rookie Jared McCain out for remainder of season

The Philadelphia 76ers ruled rookie guard Jared McCain out for the remainder of the season on Thursday night.

McCain was reviewed Thursday by the surgeon who performed surgery on a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee on Dec. 17. The Sixers said he's progressing well and will provide further updates when they're available.

McCain suffered the injury on Dec. 13 in a 121-107 loss against the Indiana Pacers

McCain, who was selected 16th overall by the Sixers in the 2024 NBA draft out of Duke University, was one of the lone bright spots on a Sixers team that's been plagued by injuries this season. He was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for the games played in October and November.

Jared McCain #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 10, 2024 in Philadelphia. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 107-105 in overtime. Getty Images

In 23 games, including eight starts, McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists and shot 38.3% on 3-pointers.

The Sixers are 15-20 and currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings and one game back of the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Sixers will be back in action on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center against the New Orleans Pelicans after beating the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night thanks to Tyrese Maxey's 29 points.